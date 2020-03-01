Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET ANN (O'FARRELL) WHITE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET ANN (O'FARRELL) WHITE Obituary
WHITE MARGARET ANN (O'FARRELL)

Age 84, of Castle Shannon, peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Daughter of the late John and Anna O'Farrell; beloved wife of the late Raymond Paul White; devoted mother of Barbara (Rich) Saunders, Raymond, Regis (Erin), Joseph (Jill). Mary (Daniel) Youngman, John (Leslie) and Ann (Greg) Zdilla; loving grandmother of Jason, Jeffrey, Lindsay, Danielle, Nicholas, Nathan, Caitlin, Jacob, Elizabeth, Christian, Noah, Sydney and Lucas; great-grandmother of Gabriel and Brayden; sister of John, Patricia Sharek, Janet Mascia, Thomas, Chrissy, Maureen McMullen, the late Jim and Timothy O'Farrell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Peggy was a life long resident of Castle Shannon and proud of it. When you visited her "White House" you never left hungry because she was a great cook. In addition, she was an avid reader and worked part time at the Castle Shannon Library. Peggy also loved to garden and enjoyed the simple pleasure of life. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd., Castle Shannon on Sunday from 1:00 until 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in Saint Anne Church on Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment in St. Anne Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Castle Shannon Library, 3677 Myrtle Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15234.


www.laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -