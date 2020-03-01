|
WHITE MARGARET ANN (O'FARRELL)
Age 84, of Castle Shannon, peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Daughter of the late John and Anna O'Farrell; beloved wife of the late Raymond Paul White; devoted mother of Barbara (Rich) Saunders, Raymond, Regis (Erin), Joseph (Jill). Mary (Daniel) Youngman, John (Leslie) and Ann (Greg) Zdilla; loving grandmother of Jason, Jeffrey, Lindsay, Danielle, Nicholas, Nathan, Caitlin, Jacob, Elizabeth, Christian, Noah, Sydney and Lucas; great-grandmother of Gabriel and Brayden; sister of John, Patricia Sharek, Janet Mascia, Thomas, Chrissy, Maureen McMullen, the late Jim and Timothy O'Farrell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Peggy was a life long resident of Castle Shannon and proud of it. When you visited her "White House" you never left hungry because she was a great cook. In addition, she was an avid reader and worked part time at the Castle Shannon Library. Peggy also loved to garden and enjoyed the simple pleasure of life. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd., Castle Shannon on Sunday from 1:00 until 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in Saint Anne Church on Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment in St. Anne Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Castle Shannon Library, 3677 Myrtle Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15234.
