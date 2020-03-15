WOYICKI MARGARET ANN (WALTERS)
Age 77, of South Fayette, on March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald E. Woyicki for 50 years; loving mother of Steven (Rachelle) and Randall (Gina) Woyicki; and cherished grandmother of Kate and Matthew Woyicki. Margaret was a breast cancer survivor and an avid volunteer; she gave selflessly to many charitable organizations. Services are private, arrangements entrusted to the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). View and share condolences at:
www.warcholfuneralhome.com