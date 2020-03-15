MARGARET ANN (WALTERS) WOYICKI

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET ANN (WALTERS) WOYICKI.
Service Information
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA
15017
(412)-221-3333
Obituary
Send Flowers

WOYICKI MARGARET ANN (WALTERS)

Age 77, of South Fayette, on March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald E. Woyicki for 50 years; loving mother of Steven (Rachelle) and Randall (Gina) Woyicki; and cherished grandmother of Kate and Matthew Woyicki. Margaret was a breast cancer survivor and an avid volunteer; she gave selflessly to many charitable organizations. Services are private, arrangements entrusted to the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). View and share condolences at:


www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.