Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
(412) 821-3700
MARGARET ANNE "MARGIE" DeARMIT

MARGARET ANNE "MARGIE" DeARMIT Obituary
DeARMIT MARGARET ANNE "MARGIE"

Age 91, passed away on June 16, 2019. An insightful listener, Margie's advice, sense of humor, and love will be missed by all those who knew her best. Driven by a strong sense of self and an even stronger work ethic, Margie began working in the restaurant industry when she was just 15 years old. What started as her first job turned into a long-lasting and beloved career with Isaly's. Margie later went on to form her own catering business, where she enjoyed catering major events at venues such as the Civic Arena. This opportunity to do what she loved while working closely with friends and family provided some of her fondest memories. Margie is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Dean) Walters; and grandchildren, Jessica Eleanor Walters and Chester Nelson Walters; nieces and nephews; her dear lifelong friend, "Lou" Mitchell and her daughter, Mary Margaret (Steven) Carnevali and their chidlren, Matthew, Samantha, Alyssa Carnevali. Friends will be received Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVC., INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale, PA 15209 where a Funeral Service will be held following visitation at 8 p.m. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Margie's name to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pgh., PA 15237.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
