McKEAN MARGARET B.

Age 101, of Coraopolis, PA, died peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the home of her daughter while under hospice care. Margaret was born June 6, 1917, in Coraopolis, PA, the daughter of the late Kathryn (Sandusky) and Robert A. Damits. She was the oldest of four siblings and preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, James W. McKean. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marge and Fred Brodbeck of Beaver, PA; son and daughter-in-law, James and Linda McKean of Mt. Lebanon, PA; son and daughter-in-law, David and Karen McKean of Uniontown, OH; along with six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and special niece, Sharon Vogel. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, James; sister, Mary Jarsulic; and brothers, Robert Damits and George Damits. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. where prayers will be recited on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Coraopolis. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Margaret's honor to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 3124 Wilmington Rd., Suite 305, New Castle, PA 16103, FamilyHospicePA.org. In life, we loved you dearly. In death, we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no one else will ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone. Part of us went with you, the day God called you home.