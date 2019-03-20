|
|
PERHAC MARGARET B. "MARGE" (BALINT)
Age 93, formerly of Munhall, Pennsylvania, resident of Grand Villa Senior Living in Dunedin, Florida, died peacefully at Suncoast Hospice, on March 17, 2019. Daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Kolesar) Balint; beloved wife of the late Andrew E. Perhac; mother of Andrea L. Perhac of Florida; grandmother of Jill (Strang) McNulty and the late Laurie Strang; great-grandmother of Benjamin; sister of Joseph (Becky) Balint, Paul (Penny) Balint, and the late Frank Balint, Stephen "Pip" Balint, Helen "Tootie" Balint, and Elizabeth (Balint) Skibinski. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Suncoast Hospice Brookside, 164 W. Lake Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34684. Services and memorial are private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019