|
|
BANAS MARGARET
On Sunday, May 19, 2019. Daughter of the late Joseph and Ann (Chsarik) Banas; sister of Wilma Anderson and Joseph Banas and the late Mary, John, Vincent, and Andrew; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday only at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, 3552 California Ave. Funeral Mass on Friday 10:30 a.m. at Risen Lord Church. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Holy Family Manor, 301 Nazareth Way, Pgh. 15229. Interment to follow at Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019