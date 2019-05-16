Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
MARGARET (GANNON) BIZUB


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARGARET (GANNON) BIZUB Obituary
BIZUB MARGARET (GANNON)

Suddenly, on May 11, 2019, age 49, of Canonsburg, formerly of West Homestead. Maggie was born in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Mondock) Gannon; beloved wife of John Bizub; cherished mother of C.J. and Luke Hils; sister of Elizabeth Lutz, Mary Gannon, John Gannon, Jr., and Maureen (Karl) Hils; loving stepmother of Stacy Obosky and Peter Bizub; she was the step-grandmother of four grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews. Family and friends received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120, (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Angels Church in Hays. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019
