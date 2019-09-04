|
GOODWIN MARGARET (WRIGHT) (BLAIR)
Of Avalon, NJ, passed away August 14, 2019 in Richmond, VA where she had lived for the past seven years. She was 96. Born in Philadelphia, PA to Benjamin and Florence Blair, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1945 with a BS in Bacteriology and Zoology and worked in the field of cancer research. She married Dick Goodwin in 1947. She is survived by her four children: Susan Wagenhofer (Paul), Michael Goodwin (Karen), Amy Goodwin, and Jeffrey Goodwin (Julie), by her eight grandchildren, Andrew (Lindsay) and Sarah Wagenhofer; Kirstin Connell (Dave), Michael Goodwin, Jr, Jacob Goodwin, and Hannah Baldassano (Jeff); and Chloe Barry (Jason) and Ben Goodwin; and by her five great-grandchildren, Jack and Max Wagenhofer and Caleb, Clara, and Thomas Connell. Margaret was a beloved homemaker and active volunteer in all of the communities where she and her husband lived during their 64 years of marriage. In Rockville, MD she started the organization French Language in Elementary Schools. In Upper St. Clair, Margaret was the Girl Scout leader of troop 1619, taking the troop to Mystic, CT three times for sailing and down many rivers on canoe trips. She taught Sunday School for decades in Pittsburgh and in Stone Harbor, NJ. She volunteered for the cancer drive, the heart drive, the Red Cross, and Meals on Wheels. One of her great pleasures was the Women's Club of Upper St. Clair, where she formed deep friendships and served as the Ways and Means chair and treasurer. Margaret was also a pioneer in recycling, organizing a newspaper drive with her Girl Scouts and then helping to establish a recycling center. In 1982, Margaret and Dick moved to their summer home in Avalon, the home she loved best, built by her father in 1926. She was a volunteer for the Wetlands Institute. The Wings and Water Festival was a yearly event she looked forward to, for which she calligraphied many signs and chaired the Welcome Tent. She was active in the Avalon Garden Club and led the project to have the sculpture of the Girl with the Kite installed at the 30 th street entrance to Avalon. A wonderful cook, each year Margaret made many varieties of Christmas cookies. She was an artist who took painting classes to learn new techniques. She loved classical music and playing the piano. She enjoyed entertaining, participating in the international dinners for the Retired Officers' Spouses Club of Cape May. Margaret traveled with her husband to Egypt, Norway, Indonesia, England, Thailand and France. They both loved to spent the cold months of winter in Cancun. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Wetlands Institute, Stone Harbor, NJ.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019