BROWN MARGARET "JEANNE" (HOLDEN)
Formerly of Mt. Lebanon PA, passed away peacefully at Friendship Village on Saturday, November 30, 2019, nine days short of her 90th birthday. A daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Holden; beloved wife of the late Ray W. Brown; devoted mother of Robert W. (Karen) Brown and Margaret "Peggy" (Brad) Wucher; sister of Carolyn (Jim) Bloss and Kay Drake; loving grandmother of Ross W. Brown, Jeffery Wucher and Benjamin Wucher. As a registered nurse, Jeanne worked at the Cornell University Infirmary in Ithaca, NY and Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. An avid reader and accomplished cook, she volunteered countless hours of service to Southminster Presbyterian Church in Mt. Lebanon, PA, where she would answer phones, stuff envelopes, knit prayer shawls and embroider baptismal certificates. A Celebration of Life in Southminster Presbyterian Church will be scheduled and announced by the family at a later time. She will be interned in the Columbarium at the Church. Tributes may be made in her name to Heifer International (www.Heifer.org) or Southminster Presbyterian Church (www.spchurch.org).
