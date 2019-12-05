Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET "JEANNE" (HOLDEN) BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET "JEANNE" (HOLDEN) BROWN Obituary
BROWN MARGARET "JEANNE" (HOLDEN)

Formerly of Mt. Lebanon PA, passed away peacefully at Friendship Village on Saturday, November 30, 2019, nine days short of her 90th birthday.  A daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Holden; beloved wife of the late Ray W. Brown; devoted mother of Robert W. (Karen) Brown and Margaret "Peggy" (Brad) Wucher; sister of Carolyn (Jim) Bloss and Kay Drake; loving grandmother of Ross W. Brown, Jeffery Wucher and Benjamin Wucher. As a registered nurse, Jeanne worked at the Cornell University Infirmary in Ithaca, NY and Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. An avid reader and accomplished cook, she volunteered countless hours of service to Southminster Presbyterian Church in Mt. Lebanon, PA, where she would answer phones, stuff envelopes, knit prayer shawls and embroider baptismal certificates. A Celebration of Life in Southminster Presbyterian Church will be scheduled and announced by the family at a later time. She will be interned in the Columbarium at the Church. Tributes may be made in her name to Heifer International (www.Heifer.org) or Southminster Presbyterian Church (www.spchurch.org). 


           LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES


www.laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -