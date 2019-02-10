BOYLAN MARGARET C. (CAVANAUGH)

Of Pittsburgh/Shrewsbury, MA; age 92, passed away peacefully at home supported by her family and hospice caregivers on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Thomas A. and Rose (Everett) Cavanaugh. Her devoted husband of 55 years, Raymond J. Boylan, passed away in 2005. She is survived by her four children, Raymond J. Boylan, Jr. of Worcester, MA Rosanne Boylan Trissler of North Kingstown, RI, Margaret A. Boylan of Pittsburgh and Mary Jo Boylan of Westminster, MD; and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas A. Cavanaugh II. Mrs. Boylan earned a BA from Pennsylvania College for Women (Chatham University) in 1947, a MS in mathematics and a MA in counseling from the University of Pittsburgh. She had a varied career which included recognition for her work as a member of a team of women nicknamed "the calculators" on the development of the Nautilus, the first US nuclear submarine. She also worked as a university math instructor, an actuary, a high school guidance counselor and a real estate professional in Pittsburgh. She lived in Pittsburgh until 1987 when Margaret and Raymond retired to Sun City Center, FL where she lived for 25 years. An avid bridge player and patron of the performing arts, in 2012 Margaret moved to Shrewsbury to be closer to her family and continue her lifelong passions. A private committal service will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in McMurray, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, and MA 01923-4539. Arrangements are under the care of the MILES FUNERAL HOME, 1158 Main Street, Holden, MA. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com