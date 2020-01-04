|
ECKERT MARGARET C. "PEG" (MONAHAN)
Age 85, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Friendship Village of South Hills. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Raymond; her son, David; brothers, James and Joseph; and sister, Mary. She is survived by her children, Robert (Gina) of Cranberry Township, PA, Tricia (Dave) Steffan of Utila, Honduras, Elaine (Larry) Gegel of Relay, MD, Susan (Kevin) Rettger of Bethel Park, PA, and Maureen (Bill) Maiden of Swedesboro, NJ; her grandchildren, Kelsey and Lindsey Eckert, David (Kelly) Steffan, April (Roy) O'Sullivan, Ryan and Kristina Rettger, and Billy (fiancee Molly), Michelle, and Kristen Maiden; her siblings, Paul (Grace), Dorothy "Dot", and Kathleen; and many nieces and nephews. She was much loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. Peg grew up in Philadelphia and attended Hallahan High School. It was there that she met the love of her life, Ray Eckert. Immediately after their wedding, they moved to Pittsburgh, and Ray started to work at Westinghouse. Peg's family and faith were her guiding stars and helped her craft a life full of love, joy, and humor. Laughter was always present in her home. Peg and Ray were longtime parishioners at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church. Peg volunteered at St. Elizabeth Grade School for many years and helped with newsletters and yearbooks and was a regular volunteer at the Church Spring-a-Rama festival. She was an incredible seamstress who made her family's clothes (including suits, bridal gowns, and bridesmaid dresses), curtains for her home, and award-winning Halloween costumes. She also enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, knitting, decorating cakes, doing crossword puzzles, and going to concerts and musical shows. Peg moved to Friendship Village in her later years and made many friends there. She enjoyed watching the birds from the warmth and comfort of her apartment. Her family would like to thank the staff at Friendship Village for the love and care she received while there. Family and friends will be received at JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227 on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2- 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to either the Cloverleaf Area Ecumenical Assistance Program Food Bank, Pius X Hall, 1 Grove Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 or St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com