MARGARET C. (PAVUSICH) FUSS

Age 82, of Allison Park, formerly of Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Loving wife of 60 years of Robert Fuss; loving mother of Luke (Carla) Fuss and Kimberly (Rich) Hanschu; devoted grandmother of Seth Fuss, Kendra Hanschu and Danica Hanschu; sister of Barbara Grabowski; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Per Margaret's request, there will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
