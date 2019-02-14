LIGHTNER MARGARET C. "PEGGY"

A lifelong resident of Morningside, on Monday, February 11, 2019, age 88. Beloved daughter of the late Charles E. and Mary Woods Lightner; sister of the late Jane Pursh; caring cousin of the late James W. Fair; lifelong friend of Sally Love and family; beloved aunt of Charles Pursh (Betsy) and Linda Weitz (Jerry); also survived by many great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Peggy was an active parishioner of St. Raphael Church and a longtime member of the Morningside AARP. Friends received AT MCCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Saturday at 9 am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raphael Church at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at

www.mccabebrothers.com