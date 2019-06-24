Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
MARGARET C. SALAMONY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARGARET C. SALAMONY Obituary
SALAMONY MARGARET C.

Age 95, of Pittsburgh, passed in Portage, PA on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Wife of James S. Salamony for 69 years; mother of Keith (Kathleen) Salamony, Loraine (Steve) Nolder Shedlock, Ruth (C. James) Jorgensen, Thomas Salamony, and Sharon (Stephen) Duffin; grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of four; sister of Sr. Agnes Steedle S.C.; also countless nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters. Visitations Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. www.BoronFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019
