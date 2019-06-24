|
SALAMONY MARGARET C.
Age 95, of Pittsburgh, passed in Portage, PA on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Wife of James S. Salamony for 69 years; mother of Keith (Kathleen) Salamony, Loraine (Steve) Nolder Shedlock, Ruth (C. James) Jorgensen, Thomas Salamony, and Sharon (Stephen) Duffin; grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of four; sister of Sr. Agnes Steedle S.C.; also countless nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters. Visitations Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019