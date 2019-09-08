Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
MARGARET C. (DAVERN) VIGLIO

MARGARET C. (DAVERN) VIGLIO Obituary
VIGLIO MARGARET C. (DAVERN)

Age 83, of Penn Hills, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank "White Eye" Viglio; mother of Christine (Paul) Walsh, Valerie Huff, Peggy (Scott) Sloan, Dana (David) Theys, Marco Viglio, Nora (Todd) Kunkel, Frank Viglio, Francine (Chuck) Lichty, Matthew Viglio, Barrie (Michael) Barbarino and Angela (Anthony) Capalongo; grandmother of Christina, Shannon, Riley, Leah, Erin, Lauren, Cassidy, Maura, Alexa, Nathan, Todd, Jr., Sydney, Charles, Nicole, Salvatore, Anthony and Nicholas; great-grandmother of Talia and Leo; sister of George Davern, Maureen Sciulli, and the late Michael Davern, Theresa Lucey, Rita Gardner, John Davern, Marty Davern. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the , 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills on Sunday 6-8 p.m. and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayers Tuesday 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bartholomew Church, 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
