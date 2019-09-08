|
VIGLIO MARGARET C. (DAVERN)
Age 83, of Penn Hills, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank "White Eye" Viglio; mother of Christine (Paul) Walsh, Valerie Huff, Peggy (Scott) Sloan, Dana (David) Theys, Marco Viglio, Nora (Todd) Kunkel, Frank Viglio, Francine (Chuck) Lichty, Matthew Viglio, Barrie (Michael) Barbarino and Angela (Anthony) Capalongo; grandmother of Christina, Shannon, Riley, Leah, Erin, Lauren, Cassidy, Maura, Alexa, Nathan, Todd, Jr., Sydney, Charles, Nicole, Salvatore, Anthony and Nicholas; great-grandmother of Talia and Leo; sister of George Davern, Maureen Sciulli, and the late Michael Davern, Theresa Lucey, Rita Gardner, John Davern, Marty Davern. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the , 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills on Sunday 6-8 p.m. and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayers Tuesday 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bartholomew Church, 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019