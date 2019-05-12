Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET COLUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET COLUCCI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARGARET COLUCCI Obituary
COLUCCI MARGARET

Age 95, of Monroeville, formerly of Homewood, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. The loving daughter of Francesco and Angela; youngest sister of the late, Joseph Colucci, Rachel Garland, Jennie Lintleman, Mary Rosella, Evelyn Colangelo, Domenic and Michael Colucci; she is survived by 110 nieces and nephews. She is remembered for her wit, sense of humor, storytelling and as the family's historian. During WW II, she became Homewood's own 'Rosie the Riveter' making military ammunition shells. Peg worked for 40 years as a bookkeeper for several auto dealers and real estate agencies and later became a certified public accountant. Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills, Monday, 3-8 p.m. Funeral Prayers Tuesday 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernadette Church 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
Download Now