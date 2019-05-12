COLUCCI MARGARET

Age 95, of Monroeville, formerly of Homewood, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. The loving daughter of Francesco and Angela; youngest sister of the late, Joseph Colucci, Rachel Garland, Jennie Lintleman, Mary Rosella, Evelyn Colangelo, Domenic and Michael Colucci; she is survived by 110 nieces and nephews. She is remembered for her wit, sense of humor, storytelling and as the family's historian. During WW II, she became Homewood's own 'Rosie the Riveter' making military ammunition shells. Peg worked for 40 years as a bookkeeper for several auto dealers and real estate agencies and later became a certified public accountant. Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills, Monday, 3-8 p.m. Funeral Prayers Tuesday 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernadette Church 10 a.m.