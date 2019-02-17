CONCELMAN MARGARET

Age 97, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. She was born in Freedom, PA on March 24, 1921 the daughter of the late Vincent and Mary Hazenstab. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John, 1990. Also her siblings, Doris, Adam, Nell, Mary, and Jerome. She is survived by her two sons, George Concelman and Dan Concelman; two granddaughters, Ashley Wagner and Chelsea Snyder; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Darl Allman; and a brother, Jack (Lil) Hazenstab. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-8 p.m., in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE OF ROCHESTER, 502 Adams St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m., in St. Felix Roman Catholic Parish. Please meet at church. Memorial contributions may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.