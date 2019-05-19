Home

MARGARET (KRIVIJANSKI) CSESELKA

MARGARET (KRIVIJANSKI) CSESELKA Obituary
CSESELKA MARGARET (KRIVIJANSKI)

Of Lincoln Place, formerly of Hazelwood, on May 18, 2019, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Nick Cseselka; loving mother of Mary Ann (Russell) Kidd, Nick (Mary) Cseselka and Janet (David) Motta; sister of the late John Krivijanski, Betty Matus, Steve Krivijanski and Joe Krivijanski; proud grandmother of Julia (Kevin) Hough, Pamela (Brian) Brandt, Lindsay Motta and Ashley Motta; great-grandmother of Valerie Brandt. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Monday 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10:00 a.m., Holy Spirit Church, West Mifflin. www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
