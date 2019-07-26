Home

Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Valentine Church
Bethel Park, PA
MARGARET D. (DORAN) HUFF

MARGARET D. (DORAN) HUFF Obituary
HUFF MARGARET D. (DORAN)

Of Bethel Park; age 91; passed away peacefully at Asbury Villas on Thursday, July 25, 2019; beloved wife of the late Charles "Chuck" Huff; loving mother of Kathleen (Ralph) Bischak, Frederick (Jan) Huff, Clare (Dan) Cornell and Elizabeth "Betsy" (Joe) Vetter; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Sullivan, Daniel (Katie) Bischak, Stephanie (Jon) Eisel, Karen (Zach Twist) Cornell, Mike (Mo Copeland) Cornell, Lisa (Patrick) Goswick, Diana Craft, Pamela (Theo) Robich; also survived by seven great-grandchildren. Peggy was a longtime member of St. Valentine Church, very active in the Christian Mothers, CCD and Eucharistic Ministry. She was a legal secretary, a very skillful bridge player, loved to write poetry and play piano. She will be dearly missed. Family and friends will be received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday, 10 a.m. at St. Valentine Church, Bethel Park. Burial will follow at Queen of Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be made to Asbury Benevolent Fund, www.asburyheights.org or , www.heart.org or call 1 800 AHA USA1. www.henneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019
