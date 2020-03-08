DAURIA MARGARET "PEG" (ZEKANY)
Age 99 of Ormond Beach, FL, formerly of Munhall, PA on March 4, 2020. Loving wife of the late John F. Dauria. Daughter of the late John and Madeline (Covert) Zekany. Peg is survived by her loving and devoted son, Jack Dauria. Beloved sister of Joanne (Joseph) Ruffing and the late Harry "Herky" (the late Bette) Zekany and Jack Zekany. Also many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in R V ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 East Tenth Ave., Homestead, PA. Mass of Christian burial, Tuesday, 10 a.m. in St. Therese Church.