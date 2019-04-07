Home

MARGARET DAVIS

MARGARET DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS MARGARET

On Friday, March 29, 2019, Margaret Davis of Valencia, PA, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully with family by her side. Margaret was born on July 23, 1939, in Ross Township, PA to Raymond Conrad Zewe and Helen Elizabeth Zewe. Married for 48 years to George M. Davis, together they raised two sons, George, Jr. and Charles (Lisa); and two daughters, Laura (Joe) and Lynn (Pete); and one grandchild, Hadley. She received a Master's Degree from Duquesne University and spent many years teaching children at St. Ursula Parish in Allison Park. There will be no funeral service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude.


www.BerryMcGreevey.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
