BERG MARGARET DIANE (KIGER)

Age 65, of West Mifflin, PA, formerly of Waynesburg died at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the Family Hospice and Palliative Care in Pittsburgh, PA. She was born Friday, July 17, 1953 in Waynesburg, PA. A daughter of the late Frank J."Bud" Kiger and Jo Ann Grant Kiger. Mrs. Berg enjoyed crafting. She worked for 30 years for Life's Work of Western PA. as a fundraiser. She is survived by her husband, Fred H. Berg, whom she married on August 30, 1975; also surviving are several cousins. Deceased are one brother, Frank James "Porky" Kiger, Jr. At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FH, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director,197 N. Maiden St., Waynesburg, PA 15370 are entrusted with her arrangements. Burial will be private in the Greene Mount Cemetery, Waynesburg, PA. Information is online at milliken-throckmortonfh.com.