Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
197 N Maiden St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
(724) 627-7505
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET BERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET DIANE (KIGER) BERG


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARGARET DIANE (KIGER) BERG Obituary
BERG MARGARET DIANE (KIGER)

Age 65, of West Mifflin, PA, formerly of Waynesburg died at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the Family Hospice and Palliative Care in Pittsburgh, PA. She was born Friday, July 17, 1953 in Waynesburg, PA. A daughter of the late Frank J."Bud" Kiger and Jo Ann Grant Kiger. Mrs. Berg enjoyed crafting. She worked for 30 years for Life's Work of Western PA. as a fundraiser. She is survived by her husband, Fred H. Berg, whom she married on August 30, 1975; also surviving are several cousins. Deceased are one brother, Frank James "Porky" Kiger, Jr. At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FH, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director,197 N. Maiden St., Waynesburg, PA 15370 are entrusted with her arrangements. Burial will be private in the Greene Mount Cemetery, Waynesburg, PA.  Information is online at milliken-throckmortonfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.