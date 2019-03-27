Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET DOUGHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET DOUGHERTY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARGARET DOUGHERTY Obituary
DOUGHERTY MARGARET

On Monday, March 11, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved wife of the late James Dougherty; mother of Michael Dougherty; daughter of the late Frank and Peg MacDonald; sister of Nancy Weaver and the late Dorothy MacDonald. Services will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at South Hills Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Philosophy Department of William & Mary College. Arrangements by the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., South Side.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now