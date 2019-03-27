|
DOUGHERTY MARGARET
On Monday, March 11, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved wife of the late James Dougherty; mother of Michael Dougherty; daughter of the late Frank and Peg MacDonald; sister of Nancy Weaver and the late Dorothy MacDonald. Services will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at South Hills Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Philosophy Department of William & Mary College. Arrangements by the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., South Side.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019