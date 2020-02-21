Home

McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
MARGARET (BEARDSLEY) DZUBINSKI

MARGARET (BEARDSLEY) DZUBINSKI Obituary
DZUBINSKI MARGARET (BEARDSLEY)

Age 90, of Kennedy Township, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Charles and parents, Ernest and Florence (Echlin) Beardsley. Loving mother of Gary and the late Denise Lynn Brudnok. Margaret is survived by grandsons, Steven (Kristin) Brandl, Todd Brandl and Shane (Rachael) Brudnok; and great-grandsons, Devlin (Marissa) Colaluca, Derek and Daniel Brandl. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. SUNDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, (Coraopolis) Kennedy Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. MONDAY at Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Malachy Church.  Interment to follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.


www.mcdermottfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
