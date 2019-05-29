Home

Age 78, of the North Side, on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Lillian Bolen; longtime companion of the late George H. Kraft; dear sister of the late William "Billie", George (Patricia), Patrick (Linda) Bolen, Anna Mae Hirt, Lillian Irwin, and Katerine Vogel; aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation. Please visit Margaret's online guest book at www.hughesfhinc.com. Arangements entrusted to HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Troy Hill, (412) 231-4193.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
