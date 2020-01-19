|
BOSS MARGARET E. (NOLLE)
Age 83, of Castle Shannon, on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Boss; mother of Mary Ann Engel (fiancé Tommy Miller), Daniel Boss (Sharon), Thomas Boss (Michelle), Suzann Greaff (William) and the late Donald R. Boss, Jr. and Ronald Boss, Sr.; sister of Joann England (William); also survived by sixteen grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Anne Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020