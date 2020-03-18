MARGARET E. (GUERINGER) CHIPPICH (2020 - 2020)
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Barbara & John Santez
CHIPPICH MARGARET E. (GUERINGER)

Age 76, of Hazelwood suddenly passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Ralph, Jr., her children, Cheryll, Robert, Elizabeth (Alan), Colleen, Dawn (Paul), Brenda (Dan), Ralph (Angie), Rachel (Joe). Also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 and Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 at ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 5204 Second Ave., Pgh., PA 15207. Mass of Christian burial on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Stephen's.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020
