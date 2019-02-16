Home

Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:30 PM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pio Parish/St. Edward Church
Blawnox, PA
View Map
MARGARET E. HAUS


MARGARET E. HAUS

1921 - 2019
MARGARET E. HAUS Obituary
HAUS MARGARET E.

Age 98, passed peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, February 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marie Hartman; husband, John Leo Haus; son, James G.; daughter, Sue Ann Haus Truitt (Jim); and sister, Marie J. Powers. Margie is survived by her children, John P., Marjorie "Sis" Wachter (George), Janis Gallagher (Irvin) of Green, OH, and Linda Rupert (Ken), of Austintown, OH; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Margie was a life-long resident of O'Hara Twp. (Montrose Hill), living most of her life in the house built by her Father in 1929. Her parents were founding members of St. Edward Church, Blawnox. This began a life time of being a Catholic. An avid devotee of the Blessed Mother through the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal. Margie volunteered in numerous projects on behalf of St. Ed's throughout the years. Known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for a bottomless, ever present, candy dish of M&M's and delicious butternut pound cake. Margie was employed by Sears, Roebuck & Co. (East Liberty). Her greatest joy was the family gathered in her dining room, enjoying her home cooking, laughing and sharing time together. The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the staff of Humility House, Austintown, for the loving, outstanding care given to Margie and family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8p.m. at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238. The rosary will be said at 3:30p.m. Family and friends will gather at the Funeral Home on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. for final prayers, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11a.m. at St. Pio Parish/St. Edward Church in Blawnox. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humility House in memory of Margaret Haus, 755 Ohltown Rd. Austintown, OH 44515 or Mobile Meals (Aspinwall).


www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019
