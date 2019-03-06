MILLER MARGARET E.

Passed on to heaven peacefully, surrounded by her family, on March 3, 2019, at the age of 85. She was a resident of McCandless Twp. Wife of the late Richard V. Corso and the late Leonard Miller; loving mother of Danny Corso, Bobby Corso, Margie (Art) Theys and Mary Ellen Geyer; beloved grandmother of Vince (Eliza) Theys, Matthew Theys, Rachel Theys, Christine McCallum, Jimmy McCallum, Mark Geyer and the late Victoria McCallum; loving sister of Marion Roach. Friends will be received Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Dr., McCandless Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday in St. Alexis Church at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Most Holy Name of Jesus Special Ed Program, 1700 Harpster St., Pgh, PA 15212. Remembrances may be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com