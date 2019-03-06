|
MILLER MARGARET E.
Passed on to heaven peacefully, surrounded by her family, on March 3, 2019, at the age of 85. She was a resident of McCandless Twp. Wife of the late Richard V. Corso and the late Leonard Miller; loving mother of Danny Corso, Bobby Corso, Margie (Art) Theys and Mary Ellen Geyer; beloved grandmother of Vince (Eliza) Theys, Matthew Theys, Rachel Theys, Christine McCallum, Jimmy McCallum, Mark Geyer and the late Victoria McCallum; loving sister of Marion Roach. Friends will be received Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Dr., McCandless Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday in St. Alexis Church at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Most Holy Name of Jesus Special Ed Program, 1700 Harpster St., Pgh, PA 15212. Remembrances may be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019