Age 56, of Moon Township, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, in her home. She was born February 18, 1962, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late James L. Sr. and Rita E. Lukan Bushmire. Mrs. Sartori was formerly employed as an LPN at Manor Care. Surviving is her brother, James (Teresa) Bushmire of Sturgeon; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents,she was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Deveaney and her brother, Frank Bushmire, Sr. Friends will be received Tuesday 4-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800). Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from June 23 to June 24, 2019