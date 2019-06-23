Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
(724) 693-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET SARTORI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET E. SARTORI


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARGARET E. SARTORI Obituary
SARTORI MARGARET E.

Age 56, of Clinton, Moon Township, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, in her home. She was born February 18, 1962, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late James L. Sr. and Rita E. Lukan Bushmire. Mrs. Sartori was formerly employed as an LPN at Manor Care. Surviving is her brother, James (Teresa) Bushmire of Sturgeon; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents,she was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Deveaney and her brother, Frank Bushmire, Sr. Friends will be received Tuesday 4-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800). Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now