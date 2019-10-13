Home

George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
8:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
MARGARET E. ZAWACKI

MARGARET E. ZAWACKI Obituary
ZAWACKI MARGARET E.

Age 77, of Cranberry Twp., on Friday, October 11, 2019. Wife of the late Frank C. Zawacki; loving mother of Lorena Campbell (Tom) and the late Frank J. Zawacki; sister of Kenneth Paulsen and the late Jack Paulsen; grandmother of Justin Mellor, Megan Mellor, Kiel Campbell and Justin Campbell; great-grandmother of Declan Shumaker, Izabella Shumaker and Cade Campbell. Family and friends received Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford where a blessing service will be held at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Mario Lemieux Foundation, Two Chatham Center, Ste. #1661, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, mariolemieux.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
