ZAWACKI MARGARET E.
Age 77, of Cranberry Twp., on Friday, October 11, 2019. Wife of the late Frank C. Zawacki; loving mother of Lorena Campbell (Tom) and the late Frank J. Zawacki; sister of Kenneth Paulsen and the late Jack Paulsen; grandmother of Justin Mellor, Megan Mellor, Kiel Campbell and Justin Campbell; great-grandmother of Declan Shumaker, Izabella Shumaker and Cade Campbell. Family and friends received Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford where a blessing service will be held at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Mario Lemieux Foundation, Two Chatham Center, Ste. #1661, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, mariolemieux.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019