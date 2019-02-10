|
|
BEERMANN MARGARET "MAGGIE" ELIZABETH (KRAFT)
Age 67, of South Hills, passed away on February 8, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on February 6, 1952, beloved daughter to the late Herman Kraft and Julia Pete; loving mother to one daughter, Leslie Beermann (Charles) Seckel and one son, Craig (Maureen) Beermann; proud grandmother to Ryan, Leo and Alana Beermann; sister to Edward (Peggy) Pete. Maggie loved her family, playing bingo, going shopping and animals, especially her beloved cat Jackson. Friends will be received on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Service will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Cieslak & Tatko Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019