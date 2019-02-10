Home

Age 67, of South Hills, passed away on February 8, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on February 6, 1952, beloved daughter to the late Herman Kraft and Julia Pete; loving mother to one daughter, Leslie Beermann (Charles) Seckel and one son, Craig (Maureen) Beermann; proud grandmother to Ryan, Leo and Alana Beermann; sister to Edward (Peggy) Pete. Maggie loved her family, playing bingo, going shopping and animals, especially her beloved cat Jackson. Friends will be received on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Service will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Cieslak & Tatko Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019
