|
|
POLNAR MARGARET ELIZABETH (JONES)
Margaret Elizabeth (Jones) Polnar, age 95, of Monroeville, passed away on September 24, 2019. Born May 19, 1924, in Mt. Airy, NC to the late Glenn and Callie (Akers) Jones. Beloved wife of the late Walter Polnar; loving mother of Pat Marcone, George (Sue) Polnar, and the late Terry (surviving Dave) Foremsky; grandmother of DJ (Tina) Foremsky, Christie Foremsky, Stacey (Jean-Marc) Chounet,, Meaghan (Jared) Wright, Mara (Jason) Molitor, and Erin Polnar; great-grandmother of Emma, Levi, Jules, and Hannah; sister of Glenn Jones, Jr. and the late Katherine Canzona. Margaret worked in military intelligence during World War II. She was a member of Hillcrest United Presbyterian Church. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of Shaw & Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Restland Memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to -Erie, 1645 W. 8th St. Erie, PA 16505. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019