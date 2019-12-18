|
EVANS MARGARET
Margaret Evans, 86, formerly of Meadville died Monday, December 16, 2019, surrounded by her family at UPMC Jameson Care Center, New Castle. She was born February 5, 1933, in St. John's, New Foundland, Canada, a daughter of Patrick J. and Roslie Russell Lewis. She married Christopher G. Evans February 19, 1955 and he preceded her in death July 16, 2005. She was a member of St. Phillips Church in Crafton and a former member of St. Brigid Church. She was a former member of Meadville City Hospital Auxiliary and was active in the school PTO's when her children were of school age. She enjoyed knitting, but especially time spent with her family. She is survived by five daughters, Karen Sobocinski (Richard) of Crafton, Margaret Litwiler (Hugo) of Linesville, Susan Learn (Blair) of Meadville, Patricia Nesbit (Jeffrey) of New Castle and Carol Whitney (Brian) of Charleston, SC; thirteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and a niece. In addition to her husband and parents; she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruby Moore. Calling hours will be Thursday, December 19th from 4-7 p.m. at the ROBERT W. WAID FUNERAL HOME, INC., 581 Chestnut Street, Meadville with a Scripture Prayer Service at 6:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 20th at 10 a.m. at St. Brigid Church, 383 Arch Street, Meadville with Fr. Andrew Boyd, Celebrant. Interment will be in Greendale Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidfuneralhome.net
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019