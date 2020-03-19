Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET (SCHANO) FISCHER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FISCHER MARGARET (SCHANO) Called by our heavenly Father whom she loved and served, Margaret, of Penn Hills, passed away on Monday, March 16th. She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Jack, the love of her life, by their three children and nine grandchildren, Jeffrey (Nelda Pogue), John and Patrick Fischer, Jeanine (Jim Sismour, Jr.) Emily, Elizabeth, Peter (Andrea), Timothy, and Meghan Sismour, and Bryan, Ma'te', (Rachel Franklin), and Aaron Fischer. Margie's home was a haven for everyone she met. Her door was always open, and there was always room for one more at the table. Marge embodied the love, kindness, compassion and humility that her Catholic Christian faith called her to. Strangers became friends, and friends became family. She loved freely and abundantly and the world is a better place because of her. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Edward and Anne Mullen Schano, her brother, Edward, wife, Sheelagh, her sister, Eileen, husbands, Lawrence Benkart and Gerard Stocke, and is survived by her sister, Nancy, her faithful brother-in-law, Wayne Schlegel, brother, John, and wife, Winnie. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Margie was a proud graduate of Cathedral High School. She became the consummate mother and homemaker, and made her life story one of serving her church and her family. Everyone loved a holiday at Aunt Margie's and any 'Grammy day' was a bonus day. Margie loved her Ocean City, New Jersey, and after nearly 60 years of summer vacations in OCNJ, her children and grandchildren share that love and tradition. We want to thank Comfort Keepers of Pittsburgh, their wonderfully compassionate staff, and caregivers, especially Meg Petruska, and their support of Jack in his wish to have Margie remain home through her long illness. We also want to thank the fabulous nurses of Asera Care Hospice including Tammy Carter, who first met Margie over two years ago, and Sherri Musco, who lovingly cared for her weekly for over two years. They performed with amazing compassion and respect. Donations may be made to the Capuchin Friars of St. Augustine Province, 220 37th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201. In compliance with CDC guidelines, visitation and interment will be private. Arrangements by the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC.



Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020

