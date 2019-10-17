|
SLOAN MARGARET FLORENCE
Margaret Florence Sloan, lifelong Pittsburgh resident, died peacefully on October 13, two days before her 102nd birthday. She lived mostly in Aspinwall, then Lighthouse Point in Fox Chapel and finally The Willows at Presbyterian SeniorCare in Oakmont. She was the daughter of Walter Roy Sloan and Anna Bell Sloan, and sister of Dorothy Sloan Ahl (Charles) and John Andrew Sloan (Ada), all of whom preceded her in death. She graduated in 1938 from Westminster College in Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. An essential member of the family business, Sloan Brothers Company, started in 1922, she was administrative assistant first to her father, Walter R. Sloan, and then to her brother, John A. Sloan. The company still thrives under fourth-generation management. Among the many travels she enjoyed were visits to Scandinavia, the Philippines, the Panama Canal, Cuba, Prague, and a voyage on the QE2 to the United Kingdom. She had a wide circle of friends, including a group of women who formed an investment club. She used some of the profits of those investments to take seven of her teenaged nieces and nephews on the adventure of their young lives to the 1964 World's Fair in New York City. Those family survivors are Andrew K. Sloan (Beth) of Pensacola, FL; Judith S. Neyhart (Jeffrey) of Bonita Springs, FL; Nancy Sloan (Robert Erdeljac) of Oakmont, PA; Walter R. Sloan (Natalie) of Gibsonia, PA; Anne A. Werth of Edgewood, PA; David S. Ahl (Tina) of Rye, NY; and Barbara A. Watkins (Scott) of Suttons Bay, MI. She is also survived by 11 great-nieces and nephews and 13 great-great-nieces and nephews. Her entire church life was spent in the congregation of Third Presbyterian Church in Shadyside, where she served as one of the first female deacons in 1966. She was an enthusiastic supporter of a wide variety of Pittsburgh cultural organizations, including the Pittsburgh Symphony, Ballet Theatre, Cultural Trust, Public Theater, the Frick and the Heinz History Center, to name a few. The greater Pittsburgh community as well as her surviving family members remember her as a wonderfully kind, gracious, generous, and welcoming human being. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at Third Presbyterian Church, 5701 Fifth Ave., Shadyside, PA 15232, on Friday, November 8, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor to the church would be welcome. Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall. weddellajak.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019