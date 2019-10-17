Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Third Presbyterian Church
5701 Fifth Ave.
Shadyside, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET SLOAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET FLORENCE SLOAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET FLORENCE SLOAN Obituary
SLOAN MARGARET FLORENCE

Margaret Florence Sloan, lifelong Pittsburgh resident, died peacefully on October 13, two days before her 102nd birthday. She lived mostly in Aspinwall, then Lighthouse Point in Fox Chapel and finally The Willows at Presbyterian SeniorCare in Oakmont. She was the daughter of Walter Roy Sloan and Anna Bell Sloan, and sister of Dorothy Sloan Ahl (Charles) and John Andrew Sloan (Ada), all of whom preceded her in death. She graduated in 1938 from Westminster College in Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. An essential member of the family business, Sloan Brothers Company, started in 1922, she was administrative assistant first to her father, Walter R. Sloan, and then to her brother, John A. Sloan. The company still thrives under fourth-generation management. Among the many travels she enjoyed were visits to Scandinavia, the Philippines, the Panama Canal, Cuba, Prague, and a voyage on the QE2 to the United Kingdom. She had a wide circle of friends, including a group of women who formed an investment club. She used some of the profits of those investments to take seven of her teenaged nieces and nephews on the adventure of their young lives to the 1964 World's Fair in New York City. Those family survivors are Andrew K. Sloan (Beth) of Pensacola, FL; Judith S. Neyhart (Jeffrey) of Bonita Springs, FL; Nancy Sloan (Robert Erdeljac) of Oakmont, PA; Walter R. Sloan (Natalie) of Gibsonia, PA; Anne A. Werth of Edgewood, PA; David S. Ahl (Tina) of Rye, NY; and Barbara A. Watkins (Scott) of Suttons Bay, MI. She is also survived by 11 great-nieces and nephews and 13 great-great-nieces and nephews. Her entire church life was spent in the congregation of Third Presbyterian Church in Shadyside, where she served as one of the first female deacons in 1966. She was an enthusiastic supporter of a wide variety of Pittsburgh cultural organizations, including the Pittsburgh Symphony, Ballet Theatre, Cultural Trust, Public Theater, the Frick and the Heinz History Center, to name a few. The greater Pittsburgh community as well as her surviving family members remember her as a wonderfully kind, gracious, generous, and welcoming human being. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at Third Presbyterian Church, 5701 Fifth Ave., Shadyside, PA 15232, on Friday, November 8, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor to the church would be welcome. Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall. weddellajak.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now