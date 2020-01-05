Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Word of God Catholic Church
MARGARET FRANK


1929 - 2020
MARGARET FRANK Obituary
FRANK MARGARET

Peggy Frank, born Margaret Frank, died on December 29, 2019. She was born on July 29, 1929 and was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, Theresa and Francis Frank, owners and operators of Frank's Bakery on Monongahela Avenue in Swissvale. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Anna Frank Carlson and Ruth Frank Kambic. Peggy is survived by six nephews, two nieces and many great-nieces and nephews. After graduation from Swissvale Area High School, she attended the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in West Mifflin. She then headed off to Washington, D.C. and worked for Capital Airlines and then United Airlines. She loved travelling the globe and visiting different countries. Peggy was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and the Washington Nationals teams. After retiring in 1991, she took up volunteer work. Peggy worked for Travelers Aid Society and acted as the coordinator of her local Meals on Wheels program. She returned to Pittsburgh in 2014 and kept in touch with her many friends. Peggy will be missed by her many friends and family. Friends received Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. Memorail Mass in the Word of God Catholic Church on Friday morning at 10 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
