WOLF MARGARET G.
Age 80, of Neville Island, passed away June 17, 2019. She is the wife of George Wolf; daughter of the late Richard and Mary Gitzen; sister of Rita (the late Sylvester) Gertner, the late Richard (surviving, Carole) and Joseph (surviving, Patricia); niece of Arthur Gitzen; also survived by nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Friends will be received on MONDAY from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, where prayers will be offered TUESDAY at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Parish, St. Mary's Church at 9:30 a.m. www.mcdermottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019