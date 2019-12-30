|
GILL MARGARET
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved mother, Marge Gill of Bethel Park, on December 29, 2019. Marge was born on July 28, 1928, in Youngstown, Ohio, the youngest of eight children born to Mary Varga and John Toth. She was predeceased by all of her siblings. Marge was a loving mother who dedicated herself to raising seven successful children and keeping a spotless home. She was a great cook and avid gardener who inspired a love of cooking and gardening in her children. Marge always took special pride in her appearance, even in her later years insistent on keeping herself made-up and wearing the latest fashions. She was a ferocious Scrabble player and often enjoyed a heated game with her family and with her dear friend, Anita Potocar. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Ray W. Gill, and by her loving companion of 10 years, Chi Graziani. Marge will be deeply missed by her seven children, Joe Crisci (Joanne), JoAnn Neff (Richard), Mary Kay Gill, Jill Gill (Joe Keith), Susan Dvorsak, Terry Dodds (Bob), Ray, Jr. (Ashley), as well as by her 13 grandchildren, Scott Crisci, Rick Neff, Anthony Neff, Andrew Neff, Ian Keith, Wyatt Keith, Aidan Keith, Jessica Dvorsak, Johnny Dvorsak, Michael Dvorsak, Lauren Benson, Lindsay Bonsra, Chloë Gill, and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Thursday, 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10:30 a.m. St. Louise de Marillac Church. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019