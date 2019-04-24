GOTTLIEB MARGARET (HANDLOVITCH)

Age 93, passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2019. She was born May 12, 1925, in Pittsburgh to the late Frank and Helen (Kushner) Handlovitch. In 2004, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ernest Gottlieb. She is survived by her children, Sally Brooks (Jim), Dennis Gottlieb, and Lisa Gottlieb; cherished grandmother of Alexandra Hyland (TJ), Madison, Christopher, Thomas and Paul (Keeley); great-grandmother of Sienna and Cora Gottlieb and Henry Hyland. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. James Church, Sewickley on April 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. Father James B. Farnan, celebrant. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .