GRIFFITH MARGARET "PEGGY"

Age 89, of McCandless Township, has departed this world on April 8th, 2019, to join her husband, William R. Griffith, in eternal rest. She leaves behind her two sons, Bill (Carol) and Randy; four grandchildren, Danielle (Tony), Amanda (Ben), Allysha and Adam; as well as four great-grandchildren, Paige, Margaret "Maggie", Levi and Will, who would always put a smile on her face when they came to visit. Peggy also leaves behind her dog, Mitzy, her pride and joy, who never left her side. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford), where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. Peggy was an avid bowler and theatergoer, who, along with her best friend, Thelma loved to see the latest shows in the Pittsburgh Cultural District. She also enjoyed the music of the River City Brass Band. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com