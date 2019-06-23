|
|
GROSS MARGARET (ZETTL)
Age 67, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, of Castle Shannon. Beloved wife of William D.; loving mother of Heather Crowley and Amy (Mark Hasselberger) Gross; adoring grandmother of Alexis and Emily Crowley and Otto Hasselberger; sister of Marie Marshall; daughter of the late Richard and Marie Zettl. Peggy loved to travel and spend time with friends and family. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 10:00. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anne Church at 11:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019