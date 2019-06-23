Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET GROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET (ZETTL) GROSS


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARGARET (ZETTL) GROSS Obituary
GROSS MARGARET (ZETTL)

Age 67, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, of Castle Shannon. Beloved wife of William D.; loving mother of Heather Crowley and Amy (Mark Hasselberger) Gross; adoring grandmother of Alexis and Emily Crowley and Otto Hasselberger; sister of Marie Marshall; daughter of the late Richard and Marie Zettl. Peggy loved to travel and spend time with friends and family. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 10:00. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anne Church at 11:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from June 23 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now