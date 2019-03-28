CAMPBELL MARGARET H.

Age 87, of Oakdale, PA, passed on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Campbell, who passed on March 10, 1990; beloved mother of Charles (Karen) Campbell, Scott (Marian) Campbell, and Chris (Jennifer) Campbell; cherished grandmother of David Campbell, Christopher Campbell, and Angela (Gabriel) Paulick; great-grandmother of Lauren and Lola Paulick; sister of John Hiles; aunt of Denise Hiles; also survived by her Montours Church family and numerous friends. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/ Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332, on Sunday, March 31, 2019, between the hours of 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Everyone please meet at the Montours Presbyterian Church for the Funeral Service on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Montour Cemetery. It is respectfully requested memorial donations be sent to Montours Presbyterian Church, 3151 Montours Church Rd., Oakdale, PA 15071.