HIGGINS MARGARET

Age 85, formerly of Bethel Park passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Tri-County Extended Care, Fairfield, OH. She was born on June 8, 1933, in Bonham, Texas, the daughter of Claude and Lelabelle (Word) Hodge. She married Alpheus Higgins in Texas who preceded her in death in 2012. Margaret had been a teacher and retired from Westminster Nursery School. She was also a member of the DAR. She is survived by her son, Shaun (Lori) Higgins; and five grandchildren, Patrick, Michael Anne, Sydney, Ryan, and Jessica Higgins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Claude Hodge, Jr.; and her son, Scott Higgins. A public service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Mt. Lebanon.