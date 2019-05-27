Home

MARGARET (NOWAK) HOMYRDA

MARGARET (NOWAK) HOMYRDA Obituary
HOMYRDA MARGARET (NOWAK)

On May 25, 2019, age 102. Lifelong resident of Heidelberg. Mrs. Homyrda known as "Peggy" was the beloved wife of the late John Homyrda; sister of the late Albina Stemmler, Bertha Baranski, Frank, Albert and Otto Nowak; sister-in-law of Pearl Homyrda (the late Nick), and the late Walter Demain and the late Pauline Nowak of Connecticut.  Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Funeral Service at Holy Trinity UKR. Church, Carnegie, PA at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery next to her husband of 55 years. "THE LORD GIVETH; THE LORD TAKETH AWAY; BLESSED BE THE NAME OF THE LORD". Please add a tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 27, 2019
