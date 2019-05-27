HOMYRDA MARGARET (NOWAK)

On May 25, 2019, age 102. Lifelong resident of Heidelberg. Mrs. Homyrda known as "Peggy" was the beloved wife of the late John Homyrda; sister of the late Albina Stemmler, Bertha Baranski, Frank, Albert and Otto Nowak; sister-in-law of Pearl Homyrda (the late Nick), and the late Walter Demain and the late Pauline Nowak of Connecticut. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Funeral Service at Holy Trinity UKR. Church, Carnegie, PA at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery next to her husband of 55 years. "THE LORD GIVETH; THE LORD TAKETH AWAY; BLESSED BE THE NAME OF THE LORD". Please add a tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com.