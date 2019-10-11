Home

MARGARET J. BENSON

MARGARET J. BENSON Obituary
BENSON MARGARET J.

Age 83, of Carnegie, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 after a long hard battle with breast cancer. Beloved mother of Valerie Jane Benson and Beverly Jean ( Frank) Stingone; sister of the late Herbert Hoover Benson, Bessie Mae Costello, George Ellwood Benson and John William Benson; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. As per Margaret's wishes, there will be no visitation. Please view and sign the Family's online guestbook [email protected]

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
