MARGARET MICHALSKI
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Parish
St. Augustine Church
More Obituaries for MARGARET MICHALSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET J. "PEGGY" (FARRELL) MICHALSKI


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARGARET J. "PEGGY" (FARRELL) MICHALSKI Obituary
MICHALSKI MARGARET J. "PEGGY" (FARRELL)

Age 80, of Lawrenceville, on Friday, June 21, 2019. Beloved mother of Marge Vareha, Bryan (Karen), Mark (Sara), Keith (Diane), and the late Bryan, Edward, Cindy, and Scott Michalski; loving grandmother of Mindy, Michael, Kristen, Brittany, Keith, Dylan, Jennie, Jeremy, and Seth; also sixteen great-grandchildren; sister of William Farrell, Denise Gilka, and the late Charlene Frasco; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St., Lawrenceville, on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church, at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 22, 2019
