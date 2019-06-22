|
|
MICHALSKI MARGARET J. "PEGGY" (FARRELL)
Age 80, of Lawrenceville, on Friday, June 21, 2019. Beloved mother of Marge Vareha, Bryan (Karen), Mark (Sara), Keith (Diane), and the late Bryan, Edward, Cindy, and Scott Michalski; loving grandmother of Mindy, Michael, Kristen, Brittany, Keith, Dylan, Jennie, Jeremy, and Seth; also sixteen great-grandchildren; sister of William Farrell, Denise Gilka, and the late Charlene Frasco; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St., Lawrenceville, on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church, at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 22, 2019