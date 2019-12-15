Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET SCHMITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET J. SCHMITT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET J. SCHMITT Obituary
SCHMITT MARGARET J.

On Thursday, December 12, 2019, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus. Beloved wife of Harold W. Schmitt; precious sister of Mary Venable and the late Betty Jones, Raymond Hoy, Shirleyann Sullivan and Davd R. Hoy; also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Retired for many years from Aetna Insur. Co. Bond Dept. Friends received 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Service Saturday at 11 a.m. at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Reformed Presbyterian Home, 2344 Perrysville Ave., Pgh., PA 15214 or New Life Presbyterian Church, 45 N. Fremont Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15202.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
Download Now