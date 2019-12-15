|
|
SCHMITT MARGARET J.
On Thursday, December 12, 2019, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus. Beloved wife of Harold W. Schmitt; precious sister of Mary Venable and the late Betty Jones, Raymond Hoy, Shirleyann Sullivan and Davd R. Hoy; also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Retired for many years from Aetna Insur. Co. Bond Dept. Friends received 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Service Saturday at 11 a.m. at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Reformed Presbyterian Home, 2344 Perrysville Ave., Pgh., PA 15214 or New Life Presbyterian Church, 45 N. Fremont Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15202.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019